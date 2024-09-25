Watch Now
Local law enforcement agencies to target those with expired car registrations this week

COLORADO — Through the week of September 22, several Front Range law enforcement agencies will be partnering together to target expired vehicle registration and unregistered vehicle violations.

Participating agencies include:

  • Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)
  • Denver Police Department
  • Aurora Police Department
  • Colorado State Patrol
  • Monument Police Department
  • El Paso County Sheriff's Office
  • Fountain Police Department
  • Pueblo Police Department

Each of the previous agencies says that they've heard from concerned citizens about an increase in the number of cars with expired or no registration on the roads. In order to combat this, these agencies have agreed to increase enforcement for these issues from September 22 to 28.
On Wednesday, CSPD held a press conference regarding this effort.

Colorado Springs police hold presser regarding effort to target expired vehicle registration

To avoid being fined by one of these officers, CSPD is advising community members to check on the status of their car registration at the Colorado DMV website.

