Local labor unions host the Labor Day Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Area Labor Council and several Pikes Peak Region unions hosted a Labor Day Festival in Bancroft Park Monday.

The free event was celebrated with music, food, prizes and fun for the whole family.

For the last 20 years, the event has served as an appreciation of local labor unions across the region.

The Colorado Springs Area Labor Council president, Lesley Thompson, says the recognition of labor workers is more than just a holiday for them.

"No one's going to recognize labor except for labor and that's why we put this on. It's just basically the solidarity of the local unions coming together, support each other for mutual aid and protection," said Thompson.

About 34 affiliated unions support the Labor Council and the festivities today were provided by said unions.

