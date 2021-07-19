Local kids and their families were treated to a 'wheelie' good time

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Southeast Armed Services YMCA, and a non-profit called Kids on Bikes, hosted a fun trail ride for kids and their families.

Sunday's weather was perfect for people of all ages to enjoy the "pop-cycle" ride. It's a 4.3 mile pedal to Wildfire Park. Before the cyclists hit the road we got a chance to speak to a mom and her daughter, who heard about the event, through Facebook.

"My daughter has a brand new bike that she got for Christmas and now she can ride a real bike," said Jennifer Smith. "They are putting air in her tires and we're getting ready for her first trail," Smith explained.

Kids on Bikes helps make bikes and other outdoor equipment, more accessible to disadvantaged families. Volunteers and organizers help inspire and empower all kids to lead healthy, active, and happy lives through bicycling.

"Everybody gets that sense of freedom and enjoyment when they ride," said Jacqueline Armendariz, a Southeast Residential Leader. "You get a sense of enjoyment when you can kind of feel like you are gliding on a bike. "

At the end of their ride the group was treated to a delicious Popsicle!

