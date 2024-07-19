Local impacts due to the global technology outage

Colorado Springs Airport:

The global technology outage grounded some flights at the Colorado Springs Airport Friday morning. The airport spokesperson tells News 5 that all airlines are now operational, however there are several flights and cancellations, so passengers need to reach out to their airline on flight status

Denver International Airport:

DIA posted on the social media site X just after 4:15 a.m. saying economy parking lots experienced issues with dispensing tickets and the lots were closed. But garages remained open. The economy lots reopened around an hour later. By 5:45 a.m., travelers looking at the departures page on DIA's website, still saw nothing updated to reflect delays — possibly due to the tech issues.

Due to third party technical issues, various airlines are impacted. Please check with your carrier before leaving for DEN. Economy lots are experiencing ticket dispensing issues and are currently closed. Garages remain open. Updates to follow. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 19, 2024

First responders:

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to calls on a priority basis. However, 911 lines are working properly. If you are in a car crash and no one is hurt, don’t call the police. Just exchange information with the other driver.

Children's Hospital Colorado:

Children’s Hospital Colorado is not feeling an immediate impact as of yet. Common Spirit tells News 5 they are not experiencing any significant outages and they are in close contact with IT and watching for updates. UCHealth says everything is running normally. If you have an appointment this morning double check everything is scheduled.

___





'The heart of Colorado': Nonprofit helps donate El Paso County Fair livestock sales to local shelter The Junior Livestock Sale at the El Paso County Fair teaches children many life skills, and one nonprofit is making sure kids learn another: giving back to the community. Buyers at Junior Livestock Sale have option to donate meat to those in need

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.