Local immunocompromised woman waits on further guidance regarding third vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pfizer recently announced it will be seeking regulatory approval for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the CDC and FDA say a booster shot is not needed for fully vaccinated Americans at this time.

There is no consensus among scientists on the effectiveness of a third vaccine, for anybody. This week, a federal advisory panel which makes vaccine recommendations to the CDC is expected to discuss the possibility of an additional vaccine for immunocompromised people.

Kathy Moore, who lives with three autoimmune diseases, is watching the conversation surrounding another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine closely. Moore said she has rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. Just because Moore is fully vaccinated, does not mean she returned to normal life. "It's really hard, and COVID has made it a whole new thing. I kind of stay to myself, like secluded, as much as possible... It's so dangerous when your immune system is suppressed. I take immune suppressing drugs," said Moore.

She told News5 her rheumatologist recommended she pursue a third dose of the vaccine, and she plans on asking her primary care physician about the possibility this week. "When I had it, I didn't have any effect at all. I had like a little sore arm, and the second shot was nothing, so it makes me think I wasn't really protected like I should be because my immune system didn't kick in," said Moore.

El Paso County Public Health said it is a bit too premature to comment on specific studies regarding an additional vaccination.