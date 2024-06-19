Local ice cream shop adapts to high temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS — At Tasty Freeze, a drive-in local shop in Colorado Springs has been open since the 1950s. They are using their business to attract community members out of the heat by getting a refreshing ice cream cone.

The owner of Tasty Freeze, Anissa Hornsey says her shop thrives on a sunny day.

"We always say around here that the tasty freeze have runs on sunshine, so the sunnier it is the more business that we have," she said.

Some customers like Alice Bailin have been grabbing a sweet treat to cool off since the seventies.

“It’s just a fun thing to do and it reminds you of your childhood. When the ice cream man came around and you’d go chasing after the ice cream truck,” she said.

For more information on this story, watch the attached video.

