Local high school students come together to celebrate girl battling cystic fibrosis

COLORADO SPRINGS — Palmer Ridge High School students came together to celebrate a little girl's Make-A-Wish Friday. Maren Styll, who is 4-years-old, is battling cystic fibrosis.

Styll's wish is to go to Disney World and see all the sights, especially the princesses.

Palmer Ridge students, as part of their "Wish Week," gathered at the Dutch Bros on North Academy Boulevard to throw Maren a special celebration.

"When we walked past the window and saw the streamers and everything set up we were all just kind of like, 'oh my gosh,'" said Becky Styll, Maren's mother. "We had no idea it was gonna be this much work put into it. This is just so exciting. These students are awesome."

Maren Styll was showered in gifts and had Disney songs sung to her this afternoon. Her family says that they are incredibly grateful to everyone who was involved in making Maren Styll feel special.

"She has to do a lot of stuff every day just to stay healthy," said Becky Styll. "Breathing treatments, take medicine, her vest, so many things. It'll at least be something we can remember and ,you know, be excited about looking forward to."

Maren Styll and her family are scheduled to head to Disney World in May. The family says the trip will be one Maren Styll will remember for the rest of her life.

