Local high school grad reflects on changing career plans after losing internship to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many students, this past year has been full of uncertainty and worry. Schools have switched to remote classes, educational resources aren't available, and the job market is one of the worst in decades.

High school student Caleb Regis thought an internship involving cybersecurity would help boost his resume. The teen says he secured an internship with the U.S. Air Force, through a program at Pikes Peak Online School, called Cybersecurity Pathway.

"I was hoping to get some hands-on experience, to see if I would like a career in this field," Regis said. "I got done with the polygraph test, the psych test, and the paperwork, and then never heard from them," he explained.

Regis says COVID-19 is the reason why he never got a call back. He decided to stick with online school, and even graduated early.

"I just never really had success at a brick and mortar school. Online school was just the perfect set-up for me because I got to be in my own environment," he said.

Since losing his internship, Caleb says he's gained some perspective. Now Caleb has decided to pursue his real passion instead. He eventually wants to open up his own chain of coffee shops and has enrolled at Pikes Peak Community College.

"I know it's going to be hard, I've been through a lot believe it or not, but you can't let that stop you. You need to find something that motivates you," Regis said.

