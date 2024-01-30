Local health experts say respiratory virus hospitalization numbers are dropping

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We are still in the midst of respiratory virus season, and doctors say we're just past the peak of the season.

Doctors also say parents still need to take some precautions when it comes to their children's health.

These respiratory viruses include Covid-19, RSV, and the flu. Health experts say there is still plenty of this to go around.

For months now doctors, especially pediatricians have been keeping a close watch in the number of young patients coming in to be treated for a respiratory virus. The good news is fewer children are ending up at the doctor's office.

Haley Zachary, Communicable Disease Coordinator for the El Paso County Public Health Department says, "It's still important to vaccinate your children. Take those precautions of keeping them at home when they're sick, and making sure that you're using good respiratory hygiene."

Those are the very precautions Colorado Springs resident Josh Coffey and his wife use for their 3 sons. Coffey says they take it a step further.

"I would say the biggest thing is frequent hand washing. Got to keep their hands clean. You know obviously, we're caught up on vaccinations. We take vitamins on a daily basis."

Coffey says he even allows his children to play with others, but they haven't been sick so far this season.

"Just yesterday we were at the mall playing at the playground so you know keep just keeping you know hand sanitizer on me and then wipes as well. Just to make sure we can do everything that we can to mitigate it."

Since October the State Department of Health reports over 2,200 cases of the flu. More than 4,800 Covid-19 cases, and just over 2,100 cases of RSV.

"Our numbers of hospitalization for all three of those diseases are decreasing at this point in time," Zachary says.

Symptoms for these respiratory viruses include coughing, sneezing, pneumonia, and sore throat just to name a few. If you notice these, doctors say to call your child's pediatrician.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.