Local Habitat for Humanity offers a chance to honor President Jimmy Carter

COLORADO SPRINGS — As President Jimmy Carter is remembered Thursday, the local Habitat for Humanity will soon offer people the chance to honor his legacy.

You can soon go to the different restore locations in Colorado Springs and write messages of condolence and remembrance on a door for the late President.

The doors symbolize the many homes the Carters helped to build. Habitat for Humanity did a similar tribute when Carter's wife Rosalynn died.

The two doors will stand side by side.

"So, when you think about the number of people who live in those homes and the people involved in volunteering, the number of lives they touched is uncountable," said Monique Bos, Communications Manager for Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity was started in Georgia, not far from where President Carter lived in the 1970's. The Carters became involved with Habitat for Humanity in the early 1980's.

