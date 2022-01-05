Local gym owners offer fitness tips for the new year

COLORADO SPRINGS — With a new year comes new goals, and one of the most common resolutions is exercising. Research by YouGov shows that 50% of New Year's Resolutions are fitness-related. However, sticking to that goal is sometimes difficult.

I spoke with a few local gyms here in Colorado Springs who offered insight on how those who have made a commitment to getting in shape this season can do just that.

They all agreed on one thing, and that’s consistency. Both gym owners tell me they have seen people give up too soon after trying to set unrealistic goals. The best thing you can do is start with smaller goals and build from there.

“A good fitness goal is to be realistic. Don’t set a one-month or two-month goal. Set a 12-month goal or even a 24-month goal and that way it’s achievable. It’s something you won’t get depressed about when you don’t reach your goal after 30 days," Duane Johnston, Accolade Fitness Owner.

“Each day is a victory with itself with being consistent with your exercise. But not trying to start out too crazy or too intense like a lot of people do," said Keith Jackson, Kineo Fit Owner.

Some might be wary of visiting a gym with a new spike in omicron cases in El-Paso County. The gym owners say now that we are two years into this pandemic, they have mastered the art of keeping their gyms safe.

“We have right now, from pre-covid levels, our membership is now about 20-25 percent. Our paper towel and disinfectant usage is up 300 percent, so people are very aware,” said Johnston.

“We encourage people if you don’t feel well, don’t go to the gym, obviously. A lot of cleaning all of the time and we have not had in the last two years an outbreak, so we are pleased with that,” said Jackson.

Both gyms offer very different styles of working out. But while it’s helpful, you don’t need a gym space to reach your fitness goals. What works for one person, might not work for another

person.

The best thing you can do is find what works for you, and that could be working out at home or going for a walk. There's a large variety of Youtube and online workout programs that make working out easier. Lastly, having an accountability partner can help you stay focused on your goals.

