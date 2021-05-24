Local group's mission to preserve Colorado's beauty

COLORADO SPRINGS — Keeping Colorado's nature and beauty is one of Stephen Singers' top priorities.

His group, Keeping Colorado Beautiful, was formed in August of 2020.

KCB's mission is to preserve Colorado's beauty, and get rid of the damage that can be left behind.

"We all move to Colorado because we love the outdoors and we love the beauty that is Colorado," said Singer, co-founder of Keeping Colorado Beautiful.

The group, with more than 6,000 supporters and volunteers, removes graffiti on vandalized rock formations.

"It's terrible. It's a disrespect for our natural environment and the beauty of the state. It's not something that enhances the natural beauty," said Lyndi Markus, hiker.

Singer says it was his frustration that turned into action when seeing graffiti on rock formations in Colorado Springs.

"We continue to just walk past the trash, the graffiti, all the horrible things that some people decide to do. It's just going to continue to build and eventually become unmanageable," said Singer.

Many groups paint over graffiti as a solution, however Singer believes that creates another canvas for taggers to continue their work.

Instead, KCB uses an eco-friendly solvent.

"We apply it onto the surface, allow it to sit and do its work for a while, and then we blast it off with a pressure washer," said Singer.

The work KCB has done has hikers in Southern Colorado feeling grateful there are people in our community watching out.

"What a gift that is for everyone that is here and not having to worry about seeing things like that," said Markus.

Sustaining the natural beauty the state of Colorado has to offer.

