Local grocery store hopes to help the environment by shopping local

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you've ever wandered into the Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market in downtown Colorado Springs, you've probably noticed at least one local product on every shelf.

"A lot of the suppliers we work with, some of them are right here in Colorado Springs, but certainly spread throughout the state," said co-owner of the story Stacy Poore.

Poore says the store loves to do this for two main reasons: supporting local businesses and helping the environment.

"The carbon footprint of getting beef from Greeley as opposed to getting in beef from Texas, not that one is better than the other, well they kind of are, but you know that your carbon footprint is a little bit smaller," she said.

Environmental advocacy group Earthworks says air pollution in Colorado adds up: in oil refineries, in the cars we drive, and in the businesses we frequent.

"We have in Colorado, horrible air quality, across the front range, the American Lung Association gives us F grades up and down the I 25 corridor," said Andrew Forkes-Gudmundson with Earthworks. "It all contributes to air quality. And it all contributes to the comprehensive experience that people have within their environment, within their neighborhood, within the places they live, work, and recreate".

In the last year, Colorado has called for vehicle makers to sell 82% electric vehicles by model year 2032, adopted a new rule to reduce air pollution from stationary engines, and launched an online map where you can see air pollution records in your neighborhood.

