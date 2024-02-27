Local foundation hosts free African drumming workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Smokebrush Foundation hosted top U.S. female African drummer Heidi Alina for a free drum workshop on Sunday.

The event was held at the Red Crags Arts and Agriculture House in Manitou Springs. Alina has more than 30 years experience in performing and teaching African drumming.

No matter their skill level, attendees were able to learn proper techniques, exploring unique rhythms, and experiencing the hidden benefits is African drumming. Some of those benefits include relieving stress, connecting with community and, of course, getting to feel like a rock star.

Alina says the drumming was also the first-form of long-distance communication.

"They used the drum to communicate from village to village to actually send messages," said Alina. "And that was way before the telephone came along."

If you'd like to learn more about upcoming classes, visit Smokebrush Foundation's Facebook page.

____

