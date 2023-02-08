Local Fort Carson woman nominated for Army Spouse of the Year

FORT CARSON — Jeanine Acevedo has been nominated for "Army Spouse of the Year" by a former nominee and friend. The former law enforcement officer is stationed with her husband at Fort Carson.

"I really want to use this nomination to help families, help others," said Acevedo.

Acevedo has had a long history with volunteering, she told me. Even her children love to step in and help out.

"I first volunteered with sea turtles, then we got stationed out here in Fort Carson, and I really wanted to focus on the army. I volunteer for the USO, with the FRG for my husband's unit," she said.

Acevedo was nominated by Yvonne Coombes and Latoya Scott, two other former nominees and army spouses. Since her nomination, Acevedo has posted a profile with her goals, achievements, and a link for public voting.

"I don't do it for awards or nominations, I do it to give back," she said.

If you'd like to vote for Jeanine Acevedo, you can visit her profile and vote online.

____

