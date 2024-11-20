Local food pantry re-launches Adopt-A-Senior gift giving campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman who runs an area food pantry is re-launching the Adopt-A-Senior gift giving campaign this holiday.

The gifts are made up of donations from the community, including the following:



socks

blankets

puzzles

hot cocoa

Last year, organizers put together 190 bags. This year, they are hoping to assemble 200.

The organizer, Yevgeniya Tsyganok, started the Adopt-A-Senior campaign to honor her grandma.

"Those, especially that are alone, that don't have family, we do want to remind them, they do have community, and they're not alone," said Tsyganok.

"To be remembered and appreciated, even in the form of a small gift, it just it makes the season," said Betty Field, Chair of the Centennial Plaza Tenants Association.

They are taking donations at two locations until December 20. The first is at Solid Rock Community Food Bank, and the other is at a Fresh Move Neighborhood Grocery Store in Security-Widefield.

