Local food bank volunteers make gift baskets for senior citizens

COLORADO SPRINGS — This holiday season, many people in the community are giving back to those who need it through volunteering. But some often forgotten people are the elderly, and volunteer Shannon Carino wants to help with that.

"I think it is one of the best things we can do during Christmas time, there is so much out there for the kids, and there's a whole segment of the population we forget about, and it's our senior citizens. So it's our chance to really give back to them and the community as well," says Carino.

Carino is volunteering for the Solid Rock Community Food Pantry as they collect gift baskets for senior citizens. The nonprofit donates those baskets to assisted living centers and individual seniors that frequent their pantry.

Carino says when it comes to making these gift baskets, she tries to keep someone special in mind when putting it together.

"I'm trying to envision what I would give my grandma like fuzzy blankets, socks snacks, goodies like that, things that aren't complicated, puzzles games, what do I think my grandma would've liked, and I kind of make my basket like that," said Carino.

For some seniors at the Garden Ranch Assisted Living, something like this can make lonely times much better.

"Most of our resident's families are involved, but there are a couple whose families aren't involved, and it's just nice to get a little something around the holidays," said the administrator at Garden Ranch Assisted Living Emly Garcia.

"Well I think it makes them feel special, it makes them feel appreciated and known, and that people are thinking about them," continued Garcia.

If you'd like to make a gift basket for senior citizens, you can give it to Solid Rock Community Food Pantry until Friday, December 23. Their address is 3219 S Academy Blvd.

