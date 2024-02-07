Local first grade students share their love of reading

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As part of National Read Aloud Day, morning anchor Brie Groves took a visit to her son's first grade class to learn about what ignites a passion of reading within students.

At KOAA, we believe giving children books can take them new places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers. Our annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.

Each year, KOAA and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over. Yet, just as the formal learning process begins in school, many childhood literacy programs focused on kindergarten readiness end, leaving children with few resources to reinforce reading outside the classroom. That's where our work with the Scripps Howard Fund begins.

Several higher education studies have found that when children select their own books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests. The Scripps Howard Fund's partnership with Scholastic Books ensures children get to do just that. We'll bring Scholastic Book Fairs to schools here in our community so students can select their own books to take home.

Books should not be luxuries beyond the reach of low-income children. They are essential for a well-balanced childhood reading diet and pave the pathway to a successful future. Simply put, "If You Give a Child a Book …" you give a child a chance.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.