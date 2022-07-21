Local farmers stay resilient despite high temperatures

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Record high temperatures are rolling in across the U.S. this week, including here in Southern Colorado. That mixed with afternoon storms creates a tricky situation for some local farmers to get products to the table.

Local farmers said they are still feeling hopeful for their summer harvest.

Abdul's Produce at the Briargate Farmer's Market said they're staying strong. Produce like watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe are plentiful, but Palisade peaches are hit harder by the heat and recent storms.

Sasha Smith, at Smith Farms in Peyton, said being able to adapt to the ever-changing Southern Colorado weather is key.

"When you're relying on the weather, you don't have a choice. You know you're pretty much at the mercy of whatever it decides to do that day and you have to adapt you have to change to be successful and to be able to get things out and ready to sell," she said.

Smith said melons actually do better in the heat and come out sweeter.

"We've had, you know, very high yields, things have been coming on really fast. This heat really just pushes things out and we're finding our stand is filling up a lot quicker with our own stuff, which is really nice," she said.

As a reliable source of food in the area, Smith Farms said they feel the love back.

"The rain really does not hinder people from coming out and getting produce. We still have vehicles pulling in as close as they could to run in here and get their cantaloupe and Palisade peaches and it doesn't stop them," she said.

