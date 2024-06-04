Local families say their safe space is being violated with transgender protection laws

Transgender rights are coming to the forefront once more states are rallying against new federal Title IX regulations announced by the Biden administration that codify protections for transgender people in federally funded places like schools.

The new federal rules officially add "gender identity" to the list of protections from sex-based discrimination for the first time meaning schools could violate Title IX if a transgender person isn’t allowed to use the bathroom aligned with their gender identity.

Colorado was one of the first states to pass transgender protection laws and continues to lead in that arena.

However, a group of women from Colorado Springs approached News 5 about the locker room transgender policy in their gym is a violation of their space and puts their safety at risk. Darcy Schoening told me, “I was changing out of my bathing suit after a swim with my children, and I heard a male voice behind me and I turned around, and there was a naked, exposed, semi-aroused male in the room.”

Darcy took her complaints to management, even filing a police report. Months later, she is still waiting to hear back. Ashley Valone’s teenage daughter goes to the gym, sometimes by herself, and was also there that day and says, “I was furious Just to know that her space as a 15-year-old girl is being invaded and compromised.” Amber Marek adds, “It’s provoking us to have conversations with our young children that we’re not ready to have.

This is a national conversation over a Colorado law that was passed in 2008 that says anyone in Colorado can choose the locker room they use to shower and change based on the gender they identify with at the time.

Garrett Flicker, an LGBT advocate against the trans locker room policy explains, “We fought for gay rights so that we can have the same rights as everyone else out there and not take them away from someone else and that’s exactly what’s happening. Darcy adds, “To say that in a women’s locker room and naked penis belongs 6 inches from my naked body that’s not common sense and it’s not anti-trans for me to say that.”

We sat down with a trans rights advocate, Tammy Snelson who transitioned from male to female over a decade ago. Explaining the situation at this particular gym she was in agreement with the other families over contacting the police but says the situation should not be associated with the trans culture, “Lumping us all together, that is prejudice,” explains Snelson. Snelson went on to say if a unisex area were created just for trans people, “It is segregation and causes people emotional trauma.”

Snelson is no stranger to trauma. She was sent to conversion therapy at a young age and growing up contemplated suicide, until she met others like herself and felt some acceptance. It’s why Snelson continues to advocate for the trans community.

If you're feeling suicidal or know someone who is, you can call the Colorado Crisis Line at the number on your screen.

You can also text the word "talk" to 3-8-2-5-5.

Or call the National Hotline, 9-8-8.

