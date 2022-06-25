COLORADO SPRINGS — The Catholic church has long been outspoken about the right to life, but other denominations feel differently.

Bishop James Golka of the Diocese of Colorado Springs said he is rejoicing after the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"Since I've been a boy, my family, we've been praying against this decision, hoping that it would be overturned," he said. "We believe in the great respect and dignity of human life. And we believe human life begins the moment of conception."

Other faith leaders like Reverend Dr. Jacque Franklin of First Congregational Church in Colorado Springs disagrees with the ruling. She said each individual should be able to make their own decision on abortion.

"Why do women want to have an abortion? Because they don't want to carry a child to term in this world. That's why they're not ready to do this. They don't find the support," she said.

Franklin said there should be more resources and support for women if they have to carry a child full-term.

"The reason I am a United Church of Christ pastor is because we believe in the consciousness of each person and whether to have a baby or not, would be up to our conscience," she said.

Bishop Golka agrees that the church needs to provide resources for women, including financially, medically and emotionally. Going forward, Bishop Golka said he is committed to helping mothers find other options other than abortion.

