Local expert weighs in on El Paso County's rapid growth

COLORADO SPRINGS — Experts estimate that President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth in the years to come. But even without his plan, we are seeing more growth in Colorado Springs. According to local experts, the job market is already rising rapidly in El Paso County. According to World Population Review, El Paso County has seen a growth of over 17% since 2010.

“And we’re having those conversations at the community level for what infrastructure needs to be in place to help those families come to the community and contribute to the community to keep us vibrant and the Colorado Springs that we love,” said the chief economic development officer of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, Cecilia Harry.

Harry says the job market in Colorado Springs is booming and while this is a good thing for the city, it presents a number of challenges. Harry says one reason people are moving to Colorado Springs is for work. In fact, she said right now there are about 20,000 jobs open and that she expects the city to continue expanding as they are filled.

“We have a lot of employers here who need workers and we’re talking about everything from skilled trades and tourism related support all the way up to highly qualified aerospace engineers and other specific skillsets that support our military base here,” said Harry.

A rising population means more people are looking to buy a home in El Paso County. Those who are in the market to buy a home in the Springs are now facing a demanding housing market due to home values rising in the area. Which is why the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC will be co-hosting a housing forum this Friday with the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS®, Apartment Association of Southern Colorado, and Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs. The event will host a discussion with national economist Dr. Elliott Eisenberg to discuss the issues residents are facing.

When it comes to Biden’s new plan, we aren’t sure how it will affect our area just yet because the write up on the plan is so new. But what Cecilia did tell News5 is the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC is starting to have those conversations. The best thing for residents to do now is stay involved in the conversation. And you can do that by attending Friday’s housing forum from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. It will be live-streamed on Facebook here.

