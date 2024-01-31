Local dress boutique giving away free dresses to teens with disabilities for Night to Shine Ball

The 10th annual Night to Shine Ball kicks off next month in Colorado Springs. It’s a formal event that helps teenagers with special needs experience the prom of their dreams.

Something New and several other local businesses have teamed up to make this event special for those who attend. Starting Wednesday, at 10 a.m., people with special needs who plan to attend the prom will be able to stop into Something New to choose a free gown for the Night to Shine Ball.

The Night to Shine Ball is a worldwide event sponsored by Tim Tebow that dedicates a formal day to people with special needs ages 14 and older. This year, that event is going to be held in Colorado Springs on Feb. 9th. However, the event will also happen in over 700 locations across the globe.

Something New and several community members have donated over 100 dresses to make this possible. From glitter to boho, there are so many elegant gowns. The goal is to ensure our community is celebrated, including people with special needs.

“I think that the night is already a remarkable time to crown them king and queen and to really make this community feel that they are valued because they are, they’re so valued and a lot of times they don’t feel that way and we just want that night to be extra special,” said Mindi Linscombe, Something New's owner.

“We were amazed at the response because not only were our customers bringing in gowns, but people in our neighborhoods, people in that heard about this, we even had people ship dresses to us,” said Linscombe.

Those who stop in for a free prom dress will also be given a free hour of a stylist’s time before they say yes to the prom dress of their dreams.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.