Colorado Springs crossing guard worried about students

COLORADO SPRINGS — Will Rogers Elementary School is asking residents who drive through the school zone to slow down during their morning commutes. They say speeders have put students in dangerous situations this school year.

From 7 a.m. through 8:15 a.m., the school’s crosswalk is busy with elementary students walking to school, along with crossing guard Carla Lucero.

She says people speed well over the 20-mph limit, despite her raising her sign and asking them to slow down. Carla went on to say people are often rude in response to her just trying to “protect these kids.” Carla was almost hit by a speeder recently. A local parent witnessed it.

“She almost got hit by this car, so she was yelling at them and saying that she almost got hit by them and I’m not sure what transpired from that but that’s not a good thing when people aren’t watching and there’s the school crossing,” said Shane Herndon, a parent at Will Rogers Elementary.

“People run the red light constantly, I’ve had three students almost get run over. I myself, have almost gotten run over. This is a very high trafficked intersection, and we really need the support of our community as well as Colorado Springs Police.” said Lucero.

Before the pandemic, this school had 5 employed crossing guards. That’s not the case today with Carla being the only crossing guard.

They could really use the extra hands to keep these students safe. Anyone who would like to apply to be a crossing guard should visit District 11’s career page website and look for job openings. You can visit this here.

