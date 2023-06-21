Local company offering free swim lessons to kids this Thursday

With the weather warming up, more people are likely to spend time in the pool. But did you know drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. That’s its part by offering free lessons to local kids and teens.

While drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1-4, it is the second leading cause of death for kids under 14. That is why knowing how to swim is important and this Thursday, Little Fins is offering free 20-minute swim lessons to kids of all ages.

And while this is certainly a big day, Little Fins wants to encourage parents to know the importance of what can be gained in a 20-minute lesson. The swim school plans on having about 20 swim instructors help kids learn the basics of swimming. The lessons are one on one, and the experienced instructors will be able to learn quickly what level each child is at. It isn’t just kids who can learn from this. Parents can learn a lot too.

“Your child is going to learn to float, the steps to floating, they will learn how to blow bubbles. Depending on the progress of the kiddo, they might get their face put into the water but learning to blow bubbles out of the nose, breath through the mouth,” said Haley Armstrong, Little Fins swimming instructor, and general manager.

“Our instructors are super excited. We love having kids come. We want it to be super informative, we want parent’s learning as well as the child learning the skills and how truly important water safety truly is.”

The event will take place this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the 1625 Medical Point Little Fins location.

There will be free swim classes, vendors, and the little swims mascot. And while this is happening locally, it’s part of something much bigger. Little Fins is participating in the world’s largest swim lesson.

Across the world, hundreds of aquatic facilities are going to be offering free lessons on Thursday, in the hopes of going down in the Guinness Book of World Records. And Little Fins is the only local spot participating. To sign up for a free swim lesson visit here.

____

