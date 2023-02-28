Local college students weigh in on Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are just hours away from the Supreme Court hearing arguments in two cases that dispute Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans.

I spoke with several people, some students, some just visitors on University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ campus about the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan, which would forgive 10,000 dollars in loans for some people and up to 20,000 dollars in loans for other borrowers. I was left with mixed opinions.

While some students support student loan forgiveness, others felt like the plan held a lot of holes. Some students told me they had signed up for forgiveness when the plan was first reintroduced but now, they are questioning if this is something they actually support.

“It feels like a handout, I don’t enjoy that part. And the other part is i kind of feel like I’m being used as a hostage in this scenario. As in like, if you don’t pass this bill, look at all these innocent kids that are going to have to work at McDonalds, right. There’s like a synthetic pressure to pass the student loan forgiveness,” said Jess Williams.

While other students who have student loans believed strongly that loan forgiveness would be beneficial for those in careers that require a degree, but do not offer a high salary.

“I kind of envision myself in my career as a social worker, and I could end up in hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, and social workers don’t get paid that much that often. Same with educators, and different fields like that so it’s really hard to make a living out there,” said Isaiah Watkins.

Today’s hearings are expected to start today at 8 a.m. mountain time.

A decision could be made any time after today’s hearings. But typically, a major Supreme Court decision is made in June or July.

