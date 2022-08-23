Local college continuing with COVID-19 protocols to help keep students in the classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some universities are rolling back COVID-19 protocols, but not all of them.

Colorado College is keeping many of their mitigation measures in place to help keep students in the classroom.

"I am feeling really excited. It is such an exciting environment right now, all of the staff, students and upperclassman are welcoming. The whole environment is upbeat, and it is going to be exiting, I can already tell," said Zara Laber, Freshman at Colorado College.

"I am looking forward to block schedules and meeting new people. I'm joining a dance workshop which is a self-choreographed student-run adjunct," said Marriana Jacka, Freshman at Colorado College.

These freshman students are ready for a new start with the upcoming school year.

"We've had a rough high school experience with COVID-19, and it is really exciting to emerge in this new freedom," said Laber.

To help ensure they get the full college experience, CC is keeping some of their COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

"We had to get tested before we moved in," said Jacka.

Just like last year students will required to test prior to coming to campus then they'll be given a self test kit to do it again once they get there.

"I feel really thankful that they're doing that. It shows their values, keeping everyone safe is what I really want in a college," said Laber.

"Many things are kinda returning to normal with the caveat that the pandemic is not completely over," said Heather Horton, Senior Director of Student Health and Wellbeing, Colorado College.

Students will still be required to their vaccine and booster shot. They won't have to wear a mask in buildings or get tested randomly every week like they were last year.

"We definitely looked at the data from El Paso County, we looked at what other institutions in Colorado were doing, and peer institutions across the country. Then we also thought about our own population, our students come to us from all over the country and even around the globe. That is part of what led us to say that arrival testing was a good idea for us to do with folks coming from all over," said Horton.

Horton says the majority of their students are not from Colorado, and 10 percent are international (70 percent out-of-state, 20 percent from Colorado, 10 percent international). They wanted to keep not only their population safe, but the entire community.

"We care for where we live and the folks around us. We see that as part of our community, and we want our students to recognize that as well," said Horton.

The university encourages students to continue taking safety precautions for the upcoming school year — washing their hands and getting tested if they're symptomatic.

"I want my friends to be safe, I want to feel safe, and I feel like their safety protocols really allow that to happen and give us the security that they need," said Laber.

Students with a medical exemption form must complete an online test from the state health department. They'll be learning about how illnesses are transmitted, why vaccines can be helpful, and the risk of not getting vaccinated.