Local coffee kiosk owner takes leap of faith and opens D'Lish Sips n Sweets

COLORADO SPRINGS — Something sweet has recently opened up in the Springs. For over a decade, Christine Bradley knew she wanted to own a coffee shop. But it wasn’t until her 40th birthday when she decided to leave behind her job as a teacher in Texas and move to the Springs with her husband.

This new chapter in Colorado has allowed her to rebound from the pandemic and follow out her dream of being a coffee shop owner. She decided to open a kiosk, to allow people to have a safer option during the pandemic.

Her small kiosk sells everything from fresh coffee to her handmade desserts. She says all of her desserts are her own recipes, and D’Lish sips n sweets is her entire special creation. While she’s happy to be in business, it was a lot of working getting the kiosk up and running.

“It took me, a month and a half, I got this open. I didn’t want to lose the location. I thought maybe during the covid pandemic, it would be nice to have a drive-thru so people wouldn’t have to go in to try my food and my drinks,” said Christine Bradley, D’Lish sips n sweets owner.

D’Lish Sips n Sweets has only been open for a few weeks but Christine says those in the community have welcomed her coffee kiosk with open arms.

“People are excited to be out, the weather is warming up and it’s just exciting to see people out and about again. I have a lot of people who are happy I opened a sweet treat place in their neck of the woods. I’ve had a lot of people say it brightened up their neighborhood,” said Christine.

Christine also sells breakfast croissants and grilled panini sandwiches. Some other fun items she’s created are her fun specialty drinks, including her blended infused Red Bulls and soda drink creations.

Christine says she’s humbled and appreciative of customers and she already has a number of regulars. D’Lish Sips n Sweets is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

