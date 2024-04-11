Local Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years of service with timeline display

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Safe Passage, a nationally accredited Children's Advocacy Center, (CAC) celebrated 30 years of helping kids and families in Colorado Springs by unveiling a permanent timeline display Wednesday.
The display highlights the milestones Safe Passage has had while serving our area. The center's mission is to give abused children and caregivers a voice and help enable the healing process.
"No kid should ever have to deal with the stress and abuse from someone that they consider family or a caregiver," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. "And so it's (a) message of hope. It's a message of places like this are there for you. As mayor, I'm here for you."
Since opening in 1994, Safe Passage's leader to News5 they serve around $42,000 people in El Paso and Teller Counties. Safe Passage is the only co-located CAC in Colorado.
____
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.