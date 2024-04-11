Watch Now
Local Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years of service with timeline display

Safe Passage is celebrating 30 years of helping kids and families in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 00:19:53-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Safe Passage, a nationally accredited Children's Advocacy Center, (CAC) celebrated 30 years of helping kids and families in Colorado Springs by unveiling a permanent timeline display Wednesday.

Safe Passage Timeline

The display highlights the milestones Safe Passage has had while serving our area. The center's mission is to give abused children and caregivers a voice and help enable the healing process.

Safe Passage Timeline

"No kid should ever have to deal with the stress and abuse from someone that they consider family or a caregiver," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. "And so it's (a) message of hope. It's a message of places like this are there for you. As mayor, I'm here for you."

From left: Annie Snead, Mo Basenberg, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Geoff Heim

Since opening in 1994, Safe Passage's leader to News5 they serve around $42,000 people in El Paso and Teller Counties. Safe Passage is the only co-located CAC in Colorado.
