Local childcare facility has its license suspended following investigation into claims of abuse and neglect

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Primrose School of Briargate has had its license suspended by the state following an investigation into claims of abuse and neglect, according to the State Department of Early Childhood.

Around July 18, the El Paso County Department of Human Resources received a referral that contained allegations of abuse and neglect that occurred at the school.

During an inspection, staff observed children had been unattended on the playground on two instances, staff members restrained children by placing their legs over them during nap time, a staff member had their full body weight on a child as a form of discipline and staff members were sleeping while they were supposed to be supervising children on two instances.

The inspection also found that allegations of abuse and neglect that were reported to the director had not been reported to the county or the El Paso County Department of Human Resources.

A statement sent to News5 on behalf of the Primrose School franchising company says:

The health, safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care is at the very core of our brand promise at Primrose Schools. When a franchisee signs an agreement to independently own and operate a Primrose school, they agree to uphold our high standards for operational excellence. This commitment includes following our stringent protocols and guidelines, as well as adhering to all licensing requirements and all local, state and federal laws.



We were informed Primrose School of Briargate’s license was summarily suspended on Thursday afternoon, and the school was required to be closed by end of business. Upon learning of the situation, we immediately launched an internal investigation and terminated the franchise agreement.



We are deeply saddened by the stress this closure is causing the children and families who attended the school. Primrose School Franchising Company

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.