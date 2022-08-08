Watch Now
Local Canon City woman arrested on a false report of an explosive device

Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 08, 2022
CANON CITY — Today at 12:00 pm, Canon City Police received reports of a suspicious package at the 3200 block of Justice Center Road.

Officers contacted a female subject who was carrying an unknown black bag inside the facility in the area.

After further investigation, officers arrested 48-year-old Janel Armstrong of Canon City for False Reporting of an Explosive Device, 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass, and 2nd Degree Criminal Tampering.
