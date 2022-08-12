Local business pays tribute to fallen deputy Andrew Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local business is paying tribute to fallen Deputy Andrew Peery to ensure his memory lives on for his loved ones.

Wyckoff's Workshop is creating a one-of-a-kind wooden plaque. It is carved in the form of his El Paso County Sheriff's Office badge.

"This is probably the worst aspect of doing this job," said Brandon Wyckoff, Owner and Operator of Wyckoff's Workshop.

He has done roughly fifty plaques in the last couple of years for fallen officers around the state.

"A lot of people in the community don't believe it is going to be their officers or deputies then boom it hits home," said Wyckoff.

Especially for this Air Force Veteran, former police officer, and father of two. The death of Deputy Peery leaving a mark.

"Without people like Andrew around, who else would be doing that job. He served in the army with the recon unit then got of the service to another line of service," said Wyckoff.

Which is why he is honoring his bravery and sacrifice with a plaque.

"We are going to take our time with this one. Paint it just like his shield so when his kids and wife look at it — they know their dad was a hero," said Wyckoff.

Similar to the one he made for another fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy — Micah Flick. Just one small thing he can do to help the family of the fallen.

It will take a couple of more days to finish the plaque. He plans to leave it at the sheriff's office to give to the family.