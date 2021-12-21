Local business owner inspires women through eyelash studio

COLORADO SPRINGS — One local business owner in Colorado Springs just reached the 6-month mark at the first Colorado Springs Amazing Lash Studio. But the steps to getting there weren’t easy.

The eyelash studio’s owner, Emilie Topp, was an accountant in corporate America for 15 years before deciding to take a leap of faith and start over. For Topp, being able to spend time with her children was a big motivator to try something new. She says the first time she got her eyelashes done, she felt more confident in herself, and this inspired her to open a studio in El Paso County.

“It’s a risk. I definitely was stable. It’s a growing business now here, it’s been open 6 months. But, it’s worth it in the end. I get to make my own schedule, I have time for my kids. I work with a group of amazing women. So, like they say, without risk, there’s now reward. So, I’m really happy I did it,” said Topp.

“I decided I could create a culture and a work environment that would be more caring, and teamwork inspired. Women building up women, versus, the corporate world where it was mostly men where I was working. And, like I said, they just didn’t really value me as a person. I felt more like a number.”

Topp says she hopes her story will inspire women to leave any situation that they feel no longer serves them. A big part of her company’s goals is to make women feel their absolute best by providing eyelash services.

For more information, visit here.

