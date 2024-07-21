Local Burger Joint Facing Changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Cy's Drive In has been a Colorado Springs staple since the 1950s. They are known for their burgers and milkshakes. Now, the owners are saying it's time to retire. We spoke with the owner, Kathy Micci, about what this place means to the community.

She hopes a new buyer will keep the place’s history alive.

“I would much prefer that somebody keep it like it is. But if they chose not to, I would be heartbroken.”

Barbra Lacy has been coming to Cy’s for over twenty years. She says the burger joint is a special place for the community.

“It’s one of those places that’s a treasure, I would hate to ever see this leave, because um, It’s been here for so long and has so many memories for so many of us,” she said.

When they opened, the Alaskan burger was only 49 cents. The price of the burger went up, but it still remains as one of the restaurant's staples.

They only hope that the legacy of the burger joint can continue with, hopefully, a new owner.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.