Local brewery partners with the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association for World Down Syndrome Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday was World Down Syndrome Day and a local brewery is helping bring attention to it.

Nano 108 partnered with the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association and invited adults with Down Syndrome to brew their own beer.

"It was really fun to do that with all of these adults that are here today, just getting them involved in our community and showing the community like just because they have a disability doesn't mean that they can't do it." Caitlyn Kelty, Nano 108 General Manager

They were given options of flavors and they chose to brew a blood orange IPA and helped brew it back on Feburary 25th.

Everyone got a turn to add a pitcher of hops during the brewing process.

Then on Friday, they tapped it and the participants engaged with customers and helped serve beer.

One dollar of each sale of the IPA is being donated to the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association.

"I know everyone said it right, but the beer tastes great," said Georgie Meeks, an attendee of Friday's event.

They also sold ten-dollar raffle tickets for a barrel kegerator, for you wine drinkers, that is a frig for a keg.

Those proceeds also support the association.





