Local breweries take part in Colorado Pint Day fundraiser Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday was Colorado Pint Day, which is a fundraiser put on by the Colorado Brewers Guild to help support and promote breweries across the state.

This is the 10th year the Colorado Brewers Guild has put on Colorado Pint Day. Breweries that took part sold custom pint glasses to customers that came in throughout the day.

$1 from every pint glass went to the Colorado Brewers Guild, who in return uses the money for their mission.

News5 visited the Urban Animal Brewery on South Tejon Street. They said customers often mark their calendars with this day in order to get these custom glasses.

"It's kind of a cult following now," said Blake Beckstrom, Manager of Urban Animal Brewery. "I know people that actually take the day off from work just to come in and get a glass. Some places sell out in an hour, some places sell out in a day."

This year's glasses were decorated with images of animals that beer lovers associate with Colorado, including Blucifer the horse.

