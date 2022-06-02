Local boy creates chalk art greetings for summer business

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local boy is showing the community you're never too young when it comes to entrepreneurship.

10-year-old Cruz Sanchez created "Cruz's Chalk Art Greetings" for the summer.

Cruz goes around town to different homes and businesses drawing colorful greetings on sidewalks, driveways, and front porches. Each session is $4.00, and includes birthdays, graduation, and holiday greetings.

"I like being creative, making other people happy, and making money," said Cruz.

It all started when he asked his parents for an X-Box console. They suggested earning the money for it.

"I thought it was going to be a long road to the X-Box," said Cruz.

So far, seven jobs within the comunity has been completed, and he is booked for another 15.

"I have learned the value of a dollar. scale-ability, and if you're having fun while earning money. You don't have to work a day in your life," said Cruz.

"I am really proud that he has found a way to use his interest in this way," said Jacob Sanchez.

Jacob and Danielle wanted to teach their son responsibility.

"He is realizing that he has limited time to do the art, requires resources, and the workload is stretching him pretty thing so he is thinking about bringing in his friends to help," said Jacob.

For information on how to book chalk art greetings, click this online form.