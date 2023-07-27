Local boutique honors military brides for their service through free dresses

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A nonprofit organization and a local boutique are thanking our military and first responders by giving away free wedding dresses.

Brides Across America partnered with "Something New" boutique to give first responders and military brides-to-be wedding dresses today.

It's all to thank the brides for their service. The event was held to recognize and honor active military members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers.

This is the 5th year "Something New" has partnered with the nonprofit.

Since 2008, Brides Across America has donated over 26,000 wedding dresses and provided over 25 free weddings.

Brides Across America is committed to gifting wedding gowns to military and first responders. Each year, they host dozens of "Operation Wedding Gown," events that they host in July around the 4th, and in November around Veteran's Day.

____

