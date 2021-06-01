Local blackout lifted on NBA TV for Nuggets-Blazers Game 5

DENVER – Nuggets fans will be able to watch Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Blazers locally after all after blackout restrictions were lifted for the game Tuesday hours before tip-off.

Had the restrictions not been lifted, fans in Colorado would not have been able to watch the game unless they have DirecTV and Altitude Sports or wanted to chance an illegal stream.

Now, fans will be able to watch the crucial Game 5 on NBA TV in addition to Altitude, which is not available through Comcast or DISH due to the ongoing dispute with those companies and Altitude.

The Denver Post first reported the lifting of the restrictions on Tuesday afternoon.

Had the blackout not been lifted, the NBA’s rules would have required it be blacked out on NBA TV locally, as was Thursday’s Game 3.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment says it petitioned the NBA to lift the local blackout for Tuesday’s game and maintains that Comcast is stopping a deal from happening with Altitude.

“It’s a shame that Comcast and Dish continue to dismiss their most passionate customers – Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche fans,” KSE COO Matt Hutchings said in a statement. “That is why Altitude took this step to seek NBA approval to ensure all Nuggets fans could see their hometown team play in this crucial playoff game.”

The Nuggets-Blazers series is tied at 2 apiece after Portland blew out Denver in Game 4 on Saturday. The Nuggets will host the Blazers at Ball Arena, where they are 25-11 on the season.

Tuesday’s game starts at 7 p.m.

