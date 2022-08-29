Local band to donate proceeds to Deputy Peery's family

PEYTON — A live concert was held tonight to help the family of fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery.

The Full Throttle band performed at the Purple Toad Social Tap and Grill in Peyton today. The musicians will be donating tonight's proceeds to Deputy Peery's family.

Organizers of the event will also contribute a portion of today's sales to the family as well.

"Just bringing people together in remembrance of Deputy Peery. We've got raffles going on with a guitar, thin blue line flags, and we're donating all the money to peery's family," said JJ Hodge, Deputy Sheriff of El Paso County. "If you can make it on out tonight, or today, just come on out. We'd appreciate the support."

Deputy Peery was killed in the line of duty three weeks ago while responding to a shooting in security. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

_____

