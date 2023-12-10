Local arts bring economic benefit to Southern Colorado

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colorado — Manitou Springs is well known for its vibrant arts scene. That reputation comes with economic benefits.

In November, the Cultural Office for the Pikes Peak Region released its most recent Arts and Economic Prosperity Study (AEP6). It found that nonprofit arts and cultural organizations generated $184.6 million in economic activity in 2022. That translated to more than 2,869 jobs and $89.7 million in household income.

One small business that's seen benefits from the extra foot traffic is Red Dog Coffee in Manitou. Barista Nora Brachtenbach said a great way to experience the community's art scene is by joining the art walks on the first Friday of each month from April through December.

"It's an awesome way to experience local artists that you might, that you probably won't see anywhere except for Manitou, as well as just be a part of the community," Brachtenbach said.

Brachtenbach is a Manitou native and has noticed increased visitors, even during the off-season.

The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region has created a Holiday Guide, Gallery Guide, and Market Guide to help shoppers find local inspiration during the gift-giving season.

Click here for the Peak Radar Holiday Guide

Click here for the Peak Radar Gallery Guide

Click here for the Peak Radar Market Guide

