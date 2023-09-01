Local artists showcase their work at the state fair

PUEBLO — This year, the Colorado State Fair currently features 201 unique artists with 581 total exhibitions. Several local artists say it's a huge benefit to have their work featured.

"This is my first time selling some of my artwork so it's been really exciting!" said artist Allison Balloti. "I think this is such a huge step for young artists to be able to dip their toes in, to see their work in the gallery. I just say, 'Go for it!' I was really nervous the first year I was entering, but I really enjoyed it".

Jennifer de Groot has been an artist in Pueblo for years and says she feels like it's a calling.

"I love what I do and I'm never going to stop," said de Groot. "Something happened after Covid I think we're we we all wanted to start collaborating and being together and creating together so there was a big uptick and a rise in our community".

De Groot says being featured in the Colorado State Fair has been beneficial for her and other artists in town.

"I have met other artists through this fair as well. and so getting my art into the state fair means that so many more people will see it than usual," she continued.

Kimberly Sewel submitted some of her needlefelt works as an emerging artist. She used wool to thread between a cloth canvas to make a 2D image.

"I've had more than one of my coworkers say 'I saw your piece at the fair' which was a really great icebreaker for me to make a connection with my new coworkers," said Sewel. "It's nice encouragement to get such positive feedback from the judges that I'm on the right track with what I'm doing".

The Colorado State Fair and the Art Gallery will be open until September 4th.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.