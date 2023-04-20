Local art auction raises money for youth mental health counseling

For the second year, HeartSpace Kids, a local counseling center, is bringing an art show to Colorado Springs.

This is a part of an effort to raise money for families, specifically youth, to have access to counseling.

There will be several pieces to bid on from local artists, and kids, who are clients at Heartspace.

All proceeds from the art auctionwill go into Heartspace's "Kids First Fund" where financial assistance helps provide access to essential mental health care and critical educational resources for kids and families in need in our community.

“We have awarded over $70,000 to kids in the community over the last year and that just shows what the great need is in that serving about 85 kids in the community and we’re running out of money and so we really need to replenish that pot of money so we can keep serving these kids in need," said Dina Mark, Executive Director of Heartspace Kids.

The Art Auction is Friday April, 21 at The Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery at 25 W Cimarron St. Colorado Springs, CO.

Tickets are $45 each.

Attire for the evening is "Colorado Casual".

To become an event sponsor, click here.

If your child is struggling you can text "TALK" to 38255 or call 844-493-TALK (8255)anytime.

