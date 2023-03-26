Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Local Air Force veteran and retired firefighter looking for a donor to beat cancer

The cheek swab bone marrow compatibility test takes only 3 minutes
As a retired Airforce and Colorado Springs firefighter, 66-year-old Ronald Gerding dedicated his career to helping others around him. Now he is relying on the local community to step up as he battles acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Ronald and his family are on a mission to register potential stem cell donors in their community and have partnered with DKMS, the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, to host a series of registration drives this weekend with the hopes of raising awareness and saving the lives of others like Ron.
A fireman's hat
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 20:35:26-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ron Gerding is a retired firefighter and air force veteran living in Colorado Springs. When he discovered he was diagnosed with Leukemia, his doctors say he needed a bone marrow donor to survive.

His family and friends got together and decided to host a Donor Registration Drive at Sparkles and Lace Boutique in the Springs.
All you need to do is swab your cheek for 3 minutes, and those samples can determine if you are a compatible match for Gerding or anyone else who needs a bone marrow donor.

"It's super heartwarming," said Gerding's granddaughter Allyson Raulie. "It's almost one of those things where you have to hold back tears every time. Just because to know that they're willing to do something so little to save my pop-pop, that's huge".

If you want to sign up to receive a cheek swab kit, you can visit this linkto get one mailed to you for free.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards