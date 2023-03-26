Local Air Force veteran and retired firefighter looking for a donor to beat cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ron Gerding is a retired firefighter and air force veteran living in Colorado Springs. When he discovered he was diagnosed with Leukemia, his doctors say he needed a bone marrow donor to survive.

His family and friends got together and decided to host a Donor Registration Drive at Sparkles and Lace Boutique in the Springs.

All you need to do is swab your cheek for 3 minutes, and those samples can determine if you are a compatible match for Gerding or anyone else who needs a bone marrow donor.

"It's super heartwarming," said Gerding's granddaughter Allyson Raulie. "It's almost one of those things where you have to hold back tears every time. Just because to know that they're willing to do something so little to save my pop-pop, that's huge".

If you want to sign up to receive a cheek swab kit, you can visit this linkto get one mailed to you for free.

