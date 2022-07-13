Local 6-year-old boy dies from rattlesnake bite

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Security Fire Department confirmed the death of a 6-year-old boy from a rattlesnake bite that happened at Bluestem Prairies Open Space in Security-Widefield on Monday.

Around 8 p.m. on July 5, authorities responded to the trail where the boy had been bitten. The fire department said the boy was with his father and younger sister riding bikes on the trail when he got off his bike to look at a mile marker. On his way back, he encountered the rattlesnake and that was when authorities said he was bitten.

Derek Chambers, Security Fire Department Battalion Chief, said the boy's father did not have his cell phone at the time and stopped a passerby to call 911.

Chambers said he arrived on scene around five minutes after the 911 call and immediately called lifeline for transport to a local hospital. The boy was instead taken by ambulance to Colorado Springs Children's Hospital.

Although rattlesnakes are common near the trail, Chambers said the death is the first of its kind he's seen in his 12 years with the department and in the area.

"Responding to kids is the worst part of our job. If it's anything that has to do with a kid that automatically pushes us into a different demeanor, really," he said.

Travis Sauder, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Assistant Area Wildlife Manager, said now is the peak time of activity for rattlesnakes in Colorado.

