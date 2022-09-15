Local 5 Pale Ale releasing ahead of Fallen Firefighter Memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS — Beer lovers and firefighters are coming together this week for an annual tradition in Colorado Springs to support the families of fallen firefighters across the country.

The Local 5 Firefighter Pale Ale made by the Pikes Peak Brewing Company goes on sale Thursday night. It is the 10th year of the partnership between the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 5 chapter in Colorado Springs and the brewing company.

The proceeds from the beer sales go toward sending members of Local 5 across the country to visit with families when a loved one dies in the line of duty.

Jason Wallace has been a member of Local 5 ever since he joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department back in 2000. He says with the nature of the job, tragedy can happen at a moment's notice.

"It was a great opportunity for me to be a part of an organization that was bigger than just myself. If another department in the country has a multiple line of duty death, what we do as Local 5 is send personnel out to represent Local 5 and support that brotherhood and sisterhood," he said. "We're able to meet with the families and tell them, hey, we're here in support."

On Monday, Colorado Springs Firefighters came out to the Pikes Peak Brewing Company to help can the beer before its release on Thursday night. Chris Wright, the owner of the brewery, said the "community brews" are a crowd favorite while carrying a special message.

"These guys put everything on the line to protect us. It's the least we can do is give something back to them," he said.

In February, Local 5 sent members to Baltimore to represent the Colorado Springs Fire Department after the deaths of three city firefighters.

The Local 5 Pale Ale releases just ahead of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ceremony brings in families from across the country to honor hundreds of lives lost in the line of duty.

This year's ceremony will honor those who would have been recognized at the canceled in-person 2020 and 2021 Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremonies.

The beer will go on sale Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. It will be available at either Pikes Peak Brewing Company location.

