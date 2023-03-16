Liz Cheney to deliver Colorado College keynote commencement speech

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will be delivering the 2023 Colorado College keynote speech at the College's 149th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 28th.

Cheney, a Colorado College graduate herself received a degree in Political Science from the college in 1988 before heading to the University of Chicago to pursue a law degree.

“Representative Liz Cheney is someone who has pursued courageous conversations and taken bold actions,” said Colorado College President L. Song Richardson. “In recognition of her consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy, she was awarded the Profile in Courage Award by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation in 2022. I am delighted to welcome our alumna and former trustee back to campus."

____

