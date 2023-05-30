Liz Cheney speaks to Colorado College graduates at the class of 2023 commencement

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, May 28th, Colorado College held its commencement ceremony for the Spring graduating class of 2023. 517 students crossed the stage and received their degrees.

"I feel really accomplished like a weight is off... all the work is done," said Dylan Hall, a political science graduate.

"It's kind of bittersweet, I'm going to miss a lot of my friends, the routine of going to class and enjoying this beautiful campus," said Andres Madrigal, Organismal Biology and Ecology graduate.

Former representative and CC alumni Liz Cheney delivered the commencement speech to graduates. Many students

on campus protested her political views by turning their chairs around during her speech.

Dore Young, Student Body President for the Class of 2023, believes students were conflicted.

"I think we're feeling very conflicted, it has been a great 4 years, lots of good parties, lots of good friends, but we've had our tough times for sure. Between COVID, between the losses that we've faced, between mental health struggles and reform on campus, administration decisions, even to the point of having a controversial commencement speaker," said Young.

