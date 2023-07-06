Live Weather Blog: Severe weather outlooks for parts of southeastern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today's storms look to start later in the day, mainly around 4-5 p.m., with the threat likely to continue over the Eastern Plains until midnight.

Overall coverage looks to be much less widespread today compared to the past few days, that's the good news! The bad news is that storms that form could produce 2-3" hail, 70-80 mph wind gusts, flooding, and tornadoes. If/when a storm warning is issued in your area, take that warning seriously by taking shelter in a basement or interior room away from windows.

WEATHER RADAR

THURSDAY, JULY 6TH

3:30 p.m. | Ground delay at DIA| A ground delay is now in effect at Denver International Airport (DIA) through 10:59 p.m. due to incoming severe weather, according to a notice from the FAA.

5:30 p.m. | Ground Stop at DIA| A ground stop has been issued at DIA until 6:15 p.m. due to severe weather in the Front Range, according to the FAA.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon with the potential to bring severe weather for some.

The main threat of severe storms is tracking more to the northeastern parts of the News5 viewing with the chances to bring hail in excess of 2" for some.

