Live Tunes: Colorado Springs Airport seeking local artists to perform their music

COLORADO SPRINGS — Live music will now be played at the Colorado Springs Airport as a way for great travelers to fly into the airport.

Local musicians will be able to perform at the Colorado Springs Airport thanks to their flyTunes program.

The airport has had live music during the holiday season, but now musicians will get the chance to perform there year-round.

According to the airport, each of the selected artists will get an honorarium of $75 per hour and can schedule performances of up to two hours.

The airport says that they want to create a greater feeling of welcome and community at the airport, and they say that since the announcement there has been a lot of interest from performers.

"flyTunes is our way of celebrating the musical landscape of Colorado Springs and welcoming travelers with the authentic sounds of our community," said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. "We believe that live music adds a special touch to the airport experience, and we are excited to provide a stage for talented local artists."

According to the airport, each artist who applies will undergo a review process by airport staff, making sure performances align with the program's goals and standards.

The airport already has a few musicians scheduled to perform regularly.

